Grand Bend’s Beach Concert Series is bringing Broadway to the newly-built stage this week.

Four professional musical theatre performers, including Grand Bend native Thomas Alderson, will be taking the stage to perform show tunes and classic favourites. Also on the playbill is Tess Benger of Charlottetown, Robert Markus of Stratford and Jennifer Rider-Shaw of Stratford.

Organizer Mary Alderson said after a brand new stage was built in Grand Bend last year by the Rotary Club, she had wanted to see it used more frequently. She said the stage provides great sound with all the electrical hookups required for bands.

While there was a Sunday night concert series of original songs and music, there was also an interest in bringing covers and familiar tunes to audiences.

“I kept hearing some people say they’d like to hear a good cover band,” she said. “So, we called it the Wednesday Night Familiar Favourites.”

Alderson put together one concert last summer to test the waters, and this summer she’s been bringing together even more acts since the beginning of July.

“I’m trying to have a variety, but it’s music they’ll recognize,” Alderson said.

So far they’ve seen popular favourite Leisa Way grace the stage, singing the songs of Canadian artists like Celine Dion in celebration of Canada’s 150th, as well as acapella groups Seaforth Harmony Kings and Forest City Fire.

Alderson said their next concert will feature recognizable songs from The Sound of Music and Rodgers and Hammerstein. Being a big theatre goer, she said she comes across many of the artists while checking out shows, which means she knows their capabilities are top notch.

“Everybody I’m having on stage I’ve heard perform,” she said. “That’s important to me.”

Alderson said she also likes to keep artists fairly local, keeping a connection to the community or one nearby. Professional theatre actor Thomas Alderson also happens to be her son, and their next show on Aug. 16 will feature a Lambton Shores cover band that plays older tunes called Second Wind. Once a high school band, they reformed after retirement, hence their chosen name.

Besides an evening of music for the town, Alderson said the series has been a great economic development tool for the town. The first concert saw about 450 people come down, some local and some from out of town. And this also means those visiting may go for ice cream, drinks or a meal in the town, helping those downtown businesses.

“It attracts people from all around the area,” she said. “Grand Bend is small in the winter but huge in the summer…it’s a great community tool.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Rotary stage at Grand Bend’s main beach

Cost: Pay what you can, bring a lawn chair

mschilz@postmedia.com