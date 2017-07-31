The Town of Petrolia officially declared Aug. 12 ‘Petrolia Day’ earlier this year, and in recent days staff members have been slowly releasing a list of events for residents to look forward to. Some of those events are new, while others are a throwback to Petrolia’s Victorian roots.

Laurissa Ellsworth, the town’s Director of Marketing, said the newly established day aims to pull together those things from the past, reviving events for those not old enough to remember while giving those who may a sense of nostalgia.

“It pulls together the Old Town Picnic, the Old Boys Reunion and multiple other smaller Hard Oil weekends that we’ve done throughout the years,” she said.

The day will also encompass the mayor’s annual golf tour at Heritage Heights, giving those who may not play golf an opportunity to take part in other activities.

“We realized that’s really only benefiting a small fraction of our population,” she said. “We’ve heard our residents at other town events say ‘it would be nice to bring back this event’.’

Ellsworth said it was the bed races that plenty of people wanted to see make a comeback. The last time those were held was in the early 1980s, and for those who aren’t familiar, she said it’s pretty self-explanatory.

“It’s exactly what you think – it’s putting four wheels and four handles on a bed with a rider and pushing the bed down a street in a time trial situation to be the bed with the best time,” she said.

Other events include a mustache growing contest and a street dance featuring the Taildraggers, Monkey Junkies, Fresh Courses, a tribute to Garth Brooks, and Captain Fantastic, a tribute to Elton John, which begins at 4:30 p.m.

Town facilities will also be offering various free and lower cost events, including swimming and discounts at the Victoria Playhouse. Town staff and Petrolia and North Enniskillen Fire Department will also be going head to head on the diamond, showing off their two-pitch skills and.

“It’s fun comradery, and a bit of a challenge,” she said.

Ellsworth said they will also be holding their moose races, which were rescheduled after a wet Canada Day got in the way. The town will be providing costumes, so those wishing to take part just have to show up ready to race.

Also returning for its second year is the downtown showdown, the four-on-four street hockey tournament.

Ellsworth said depending on the success of the day and reception from residents, she suspects Petrolia Day could potentially become a summer staple for the town.

“It may turn into something that’s something a little more multi-day,” she said. “I think this is going to bring families downtown and create a good day with a good cross section of people.”

If you have any old photos from past Petrolia events, Ellsworth is compiling an album. Send them to lellsworth@petrolia.ca.

mschilz@postmedia.com