Lambton Public Health have confirmed that mosquitos collected from a trap in Petrolia on July 25 tested positive for West Nile virus.

The virus is being monitored throughout the county on a weekly basis with samples being collected throughout the area. This includes testing any dead birds that may be reported to their surveillance program.

In a press release, Dr. Sudit Ranade reminded residents that West Nile is present in Lambton and precautions should be taken to prevent exposure to the virus. This includes avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, wearing protective clothing and using bug repellant.

Residents can also reduce mosquito breeding area by draining standing or stagnant water, changing water in bird baths weekly, moving anything in your yard that may hold standing water, as well as clearing eaves.

Humans can contract West Nile when bitten by an infected mosquito, however the majority of those infected do not show symptoms. Those who become ill may have flu-like symptoms like fever, skin rash, headache and muscle aches.

Last year, two testing pools in Petrolia and Camlachie tested positive for West Nile, as well as one dead crow in Sarnia.

This is the first positive result in the county this year, and while there have been no positive human cases in Lambton County, there have been two confirmed elsewhere in Ontario.