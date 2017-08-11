We like to think that as a society we have changed, that we are more accepting, more open-minded about certain things, which in some cases we are. But when it comes to discussion of drug use, sometimes I think we aren’t always fair in the way we talk about users, because the term is broad and doesn’t fall on any certain type of person.

When someone you know dies from a drug overdose, we often ask ourselves, why didn’t we know this person was struggling with substance abuse? But the fact is, dying from a drug overdose doesn’t mean that person was necessarily an addict – it only makes them another victim of this increasingly dangerous drug world. Some people overdose the first time they try a drug; others are lucky enough to escape this fate despite years of drug abuse.

The truth is, plenty of people who use recreational drugs are not drug addicts. They are casual users who are just trying to have a little fun through experimentation. Other times they are people seeking a way to self-medicate when doctors haven’t helped them. People who use drugs are just like everyone else – they are someone’s family, someone’s friend, someone’s partner. Overdosing doesn’t make you a bad person or lesser than anyone else. And those who are addicts deserve our sympathy because for so many it’s not a choice, it’s a disease. Some use for fun, but others use to numb their pain or to forget a traumatizing experience.

Society’s idea of the ‘junkie’ is an unfair and dangerous portrayal of people who use, whether it’s once a year or once a day. Their habit does not define them, but we let it, and this needs to stop. If any type of user dies, it’s a tragedy.

I had many friends in school who would take something in pill form on a Friday night to let loose. It wasn’t something they needed to get by, it was just something they wanted to try. And when it came back to Monday morning, they were back to their usual self, likely not touching a hard drug again for several months or sometimes ever again.

The problem is that in today’s world, it seems as though you’re more likely than ever to OD, and as someone with friends who are casual users, this terrifies me. If you take certain drugs, you are putting your life on the line.

Whether you are a CEO or a blue-collar worker, no one who chooses to use is immune to the danger that comes with drugs. But that doesn’t mean we should judge them for it. Instead, we need more healthy discussion surrounding drugs. We need to make sure that if people are planning on using, they have naloxone, an antidote that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

The proliferation of fentanyl in drugs has pushed some casual users away from the scene, but there are still others who are willing to take the risk. When something goes wrong, there is a still a stigma surrounding drug related deaths. There is an automatic assumption that the victim was careless and reckless, they should have known this would happen. But we have to remember, no one ever expects the worst to happen to them.

If you think simply telling someone to not use drugs will do the trick, you’re sadly mistaken. I know because I’ve tried and failed. So, I’ve moved on to discussing harm reduction; if you’re going to do it, at least take precautions and safety measures. The more we talk about, the less stigma there will be, and in turn, the less we will see these unnecessary deaths occur.