This year’s competition for Petrolia and Enniskillen’s Fall Fair Ambassador is fast approaching, and the president of Lambton Fairs, Judy Krall, said the organization is looking for a passionate candidate who is willing to learn and grow.

Krall said the ambassador position can lead to huge personal development, including refining public speaking skills and building self-confidence. A former runner-up ambassador in Ridgetown, Krall said the position sharpens young people, helping to shape them into a well-spoken young person.

“You have to have the time and you have to have the dedication,” Krall said. “You have fun… I think it was a foundation builder for me, personally.”

Duties of the ambassador go beyond being involved in the local fair – it also means attending local events and representing the community, including participating in parades, district meetings and other events.

The ambassador also will travel to Toronto to take part in the Ontario Association Agricultural Society Fair Convention, as well as compete for the top title at the CNE in Toronto.

“It’s a great opportunity, and it looks great on a resume,” Krall said. “Some of these ambassadors have gone on in the community to do some pretty fantastic things... they really blossom.”

Petrolia and Enniskillen’s current ambassador, Jennifer Ainsworth, said it’s a rewarding role, and while it takes commitment, it’s not hard work if you enjoy it.

“This has been such an amazing experience,” Ainsworth said. “It’s something you won’t regret doing.”

Krall said the opportunity is not limited to Petrolia and Enniskillen residents – anyone living in Lambton County is eligible to apply, including Sarnia residents.

The deadline to apply for the competition is Aug. 17, with the competition being held Aug. 24. Those interested must be between the ages of 18 and 24 and are required to fill out a detailed biography and present a speech to the judges.

This year’s speech topic for contestants is surrounding Canada 150, the theme of this year’s fair.

IF YOU GO:

WHEN: Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Petrolia Lion’s Hall For more information on how to apply, email judithkrall64@gmail.com