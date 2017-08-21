Janice Bonish and Don Brimmer both began painting just over 10 years ago in 2006, but the cousins were unaware that the other had picked up the same hobby. Now, the pair are having their first art show together at Victoria Hall, and have seen their love of painting flourish as they grew more confident with their paintbrush in hand.

Bonish, who spent the first two years of her life in Petrolia before moving to Sault Ste. Marie and later to Thunder Bay, said her medium of choice is watercolour, while Brimmer, who moved to Petrolia at age 9 and spent most of his life here, mostly sticks to acrylic.

Brimmer said he first began painting using books as a guide, as well as watching artists Bob Ross and Jerry Yarnell on television.

“I’m self-taught,” he said, adding that he began buying up materials on EBay, where he found great deals on easels and paint brushes.

Bonish said with retirement approaching her, she needed something to take up her time. She started taking night courses at the college in Thunder Bay.

“From there I started progressing into doing my own interpretation,” Bonish said. “It took a while to build up the confidence to do that.”

She later joined the Lakehead Visual Arts Club and has displayed her work up north as well as in Glencoe and Brights Grove. When she heard about the Petrolia exhibit, Bonish and Brimmer decided to team up to display their works. This will be Brimmer’s first time displaying his work.

“It’s just a pleasure to be able to exhibit in my home town,” Bonish said of the opportunity. “It’s an honour to be participating.”

Their show, called ‘Consolidation of Landscapes and Abstracts’, will feature a range of work by the artists, who both enjoy experimenting in their work and are always looking for new ways to express themselves. Brimmer said in the past he had initially stuck with landscape but had always wanted to dabble in abstract.

“I’d like to try everything, I’d like to still-life, nudes…a whole range and in different mediums,” he said, adding that he hopes to one day experiment with oil and watercolour paints.

Bonish creates abstract landscapes, using different mediums within the piece including saran wrap and other methods to add dimension. Her next foray plans to include a mix of watercolour and acrylic.

Over the years, both have evolved in their style and are continuously coming into their own. Bonish said her a-ha moment came in 2014, several years after initially starting to paint.

“It just all clicked…you know what, I understand this and I can do it,” she said. “I can paint without having to be under someone tutelage…then I started feeling confident, showing my work and selling it.”

Brimmer said he finds joy simply in the act of painting, he doesn’t do it because he wants to sell his art, he does it because it’s freeing to him. He took a break from painting several years ago, but slowly came back to it.

“There are so many colours and styles…I just want to try everything,” he said.

Bonish said her art is often therapeutic, and it’s not necessarily about the end product, rather, it’s a creative outlet.

“I get so involved in my artwork, time goes by…I go into the work shop and come out ten hours later thinking, where did the day go?” Bonish said. “It’s about trying different strokes and techniques…it’s an experiment and there’s a personal satisfaction when you finish a piece of art.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Meet the artists on Tuesday September 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Victoria Hall