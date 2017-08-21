Several local fair ambassadors will be heading to Toronto this month to compete in the CNE’s Annual Ambassador of the Fairs from August 18 to 20. The competition has seen over 1300 contestants from more than 100 communities compete for the coveted title over the years.

Petrolia and Enniskillen’s Ambassador Jennifer Ainsworth, Wardsville’s Ambassador Ryann Fink and Plympton-Wyoming’s Ambassador Emily Wilkie are just three of dozens who will be vying for a chance to call themselves the next Ambassador of the Fairs.

Other ambassadors from Southwestern Ontario who will be heading to the competition include Dutton’s Kayla Smith, Inwood’s Emily Munro, Watford’s Rebecca Goodhill, Highgate’s Hannah Clark, Pain Court’s Alyssa Franche, Thamesville’s Rachael Cameron and Wilkesport’s Kayla Farr.

The ambassador who has what it takes to earn this title will spend the next year visiting community fairs across the province, representing all the fairs of Ontario.

After being selected as their community fair ambassadors last year, Ainsworth, Fink and Wilkie said they’ve seen a huge change in themselves. Their responsibility as fair ambassadors have taken them to special community events and out of town conventions, giving them the opportunity to develop their public speaking skills and represent their home towns.

Ainsworth, 20, said her work as an ambassador has influenced other areas of her life. In April, she graduated from Lambton College with honours – something she said she’s never done before. She began working at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia right after completing school.

“The competition made me feel better about myself, it made me do well in school for the first time,” Ainsworth said. “I have a better perspective on life, farming and agriculture.”

Ainsworth said she didn’t know much about the world of agriculture just a few years ago, but since she began dating a beef farmer, she’s been immersed in it. She even helped to birth a calf this past spring – it was an unexpected occurrence at about two o’clock in the morning, but she said it’s changed her outlook forever.

“I have a major respect for farmers,” she said. “I never really understood it before but I do now!”

Going into the province wide competition, Ainsworth said she wants those judging to see her true colours shine through. Winning the title would be a huge honour, and she said she’s hoping her approachable personality and passion for being an ambassador will help with this.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said. “I always say it’s been one of the best things I’ve ever pushed myself to do…I’m a role model not only for myself, but for my town.”

Ainsworth said she loves representing the town – she’ll even be at Petrolia Day August 12 where she’ll take part in opening ceremonies and sit in the dunk tank.

Rodney Fair Ambassador Ryann Fink, 18, said she always knew she had wanted to run for the position; two of her good friends had held the title previously. Growing up on a farm and being an avid fair goer all her life, it was in the cards for her, and she said the experience has been life changing.

“I’ve learned so much more about behind the scenes and all of the effort that goes into our fair every year,” she said.

Fink said she’s spent all year preparing for the big event over the weekend of August 18, even talking with previous ambassadors for advice.

“It’s really important that you just be yourself,” she said. “You have to have knowledge of the CNE, the history…and you have to be able to speak well.”

Fink said her expectations going into the competition isn’t all about taking the title, walking away with new knowledge and understanding is more than enough to make her happy.

“I’m just really excited for the experience and to see all of the ambassadors again,” she said. “I’m counting down the days!”

Wilkie, 22, said she’s been attending the Wyoming fair since she was just a baby. She’s been the fair’s princess as well as the junior ambassador, but since being Ambassador, she said she’s learned more than she ever could have ever imagined through visiting students at local schools, and attending community events and meetings, including a Canada 150 event.

“I handed out flags and talked to community members, raising awareness about our fair,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun…I like to do a lot of volunteer work too.”

Wilkie said being ambassador has allowed her to evolve as a person – she said she’s grown as a public speaker and can better handle impromptu questions.

“It’s really helped me with my job too, working at Lambton Meadowview Villa…it’s been really good to open myself up to talking in front of large groups,” she said.

To prepare for the competition, she’s had family members quiz her constantly and she’s been attending workshops led by previous CNE Ambassadors.

“They’ve given me different tips to succeed in the competition,” she said.

Wilkie said earning the title would mean a lot to her – Plympton-Wyoming has never had an ambassador take the CNE title – so she said it would be quite the honour.

But at the end of the day, Ainsworth, Fink and Wilkie said as nice as it would be, they aren’t necessarily expecting to win. They’ve enjoyed their time as ambassadors and have valued the experience more than anything else.

“I just expect to have fun,” Wilkie said. “I’ve gotten to meet so many people and I’m just really excited about this new experience…it’s going to be nerve racking but as long as I’m enjoying my time, it doesn’t matter if I win or not.”