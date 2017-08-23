Audiences in Petrolia will have a chance to get to know Canadian master of improv Colin Mochrie this Saturday. The comedian best known for his quick wit on Whose Line is it Anyway? is joining the Victoria Playhouse’s Proud to Be Canadian Speaker series, and if you’ve seen his fine-tuned improvisational skills at work, you know you’re in for a treat.

Mochrie will be joining his friend and host of the series, Linda Kash, on the Petrolia stage to answer questions and discuss his Canadian Heritage.

“I’m interested to see what she’ll ask me that she already doesn’t know,” he said of the upcoming show. “I just hope there’s no math questions!”

Mochrie, who was born in Scotland before moving to Canada with his family in 1964, said there’s something about the country he calls home that makes it special, especially the multiculturalism and sense of universal kindness.

“Some of the stereotypes are true,” he said with a laugh. “But they’re pretty good stereotypes!”

In the span of his career, Mochrie has traveled across the globe from India to Australia, but his dream is to ensure he gets to perform in every corner of Canada.

“Seeing the world, it’s one of the last few sane countries,” he said. “Canada is just a beautiful country… each province sort of has its own identity, which makes up this great Canadian identity and unity.”

Canada is also where Mochrie got his start in the comedy world; he joined the improv team Theatresports in his beginnings, which he credits as the jumping off point for where he is today.

“That gave me the basis of my whole career, because of this new art form that started in Calgary,” he said. “I’ve been doing it now for close to 40 years, and it’s given me an opportunity to see the world, doing things I never thought I’d be able to do.”

As a child, Mochrie had dreams of being a marine biologist, but now he says he can’t imagine being anywhere else than entertaining on the stage.

“I have no idea what I’d be doing… I only have this one skill,” he said jokingly. “If this hadn’t happened for me, I would be so screwed.”

Mochrie said there was a time that he and his wife Debra were in Los Angeles and found themselves a bit stuck in terms of career goals, so they decided to brainstorm idea of others things they could do.

“We sat there for hours and she started doing a shopping list and I started doodling… I couldn’t think of anything else we could do, so I’m glad it worked out this way,” he said.

While fate and a great sense of humour may have played a bit of a role, Mochrie said it’s also a lot of hard work, stamina and perseverance. To get where he is, you have to endure rejection, judgment and ridicule along the way.

“You need that passion, at times it can be very soul destroying… it’s all personal, you’re telling stories from your point of view and if people aren’t with on that, it hurts and it’s really hard to do,” he said. “I’m so grateful that I do this job that I love, it didn’t even exist when I was growing up… It’s a fun way to make a living.”

Mochrie said his methods have evolved over the years, and now when it’s time to hit the stage, he concentrates on being as relaxed as possible. Going out in front of a crowd, he has no idea what will transpire, which for some people could be the most stressful thing in the world. Even the improv legend admits he’s had his mind go blank mid performance.

“I go out there and believe that it’s going to work out, and just work with the people on stage to make a good show,” he said. “But there’s times where no matter how long you’ve improvised or how experienced you are… there’s always a 50/50 chance it’s not going to work.”

After Petrolia, Mochrie has plans to head to Singapore and New Zealand, but can’t say exactly what will transpire.

“I never know what’s going to happen day to day,” he said. “My life and my career is improvised.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Saturday Aug. 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Victoria Playhouse Petrolia

Cost: $46

