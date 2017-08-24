Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue, the Oil Springs-based organization that for years has taken in injured animals for rehabilitation, has closed.

Manager Peggy Jenkins said the operation has been forced to shut its doors – temporarily, she hopes – because of a lack of funding and a shortage of volunteers.

Jenkins said in the past the rescue facility has been closed for a few days after accepting an influx of animals that overwhelmed its operations, but this is the longest closure she’s so far experienced. Jenkins established the project in 2011, and said she’s not giving up on keeping it alive.

Now she’s working to boost funding for the non-profit organization. With no government support to help with the costs associated with the rehabilitation of the animals, Jenkins said it’s been decided to hold the facility’s annual walkathon earlier this year. The event, usually held in the spring, will be held Sept. 16.

The day will see a barbecue lunch, a silent auction, vendors, a kids’ zone and a wild zone where guests can meet the animals.

“It’s one of the biggest fundraisers we have,” she said. “We normally hold it in May but we just can’t do that anymore, we have so many orphaned babies coming in.”

Jenkins said the lack of funding has been a roadblock for some time. With the cost of vaccines, food and other supplies, as well as a stream of injured and orphaned wildlife coming through the doors, the struggle to keep up has been consistent, she said.

But Jenkins said she’s hoping next month’s walkathon will get Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue back on its feet, and she’s working to formulate a new plan to help to keep the facility afloat.

Jenkins said they will be seeking volunteers for a fundraising team that will be strictly dedicated to organizing events. Some people have expressed interest in volunteering but do not live near Oil Springs, she said, but this would be an opportunity for those who wish to offer their time, and they can do so remotely.

“We want to push to get a fundraising team working so the animal care volunteers can concentrate on caring for all of these animals,” she said.

Jenkins is also hoping to recruit monthly donors. Of the hundreds of animals admitted to the facility by members of the public, Jenkins said only 12 per cent of those make a donation to supplement the cost of care.

“It doesn’t have to be $100… every little bit helps and adds up,” she said. “We need that community support.”

For now, Jenkins said wildlife currently in the facility are receiving care, and while some have been released after rehabilitation, no new animals are being accepted for now.

For those who find injured or orphaned wildlife, they are asked to contact that Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry through their website. To make a donation to Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue or to apply to volunteer, visit www.heavenswildliferescue.org.

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the event is asked to contactevents@heavenswildliferescue.org.

IF YOU GO:

What: The 6th Annual Walkathon and Bazaar

When: Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk begins at 11 a.m.

Where: Canatara Park

Leashed dogs welcome.

