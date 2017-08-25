There’s a new Fall Fair Ambassador in town. Lauren Elliott was crowned Thursday night as Petrolia and Enniskillen’s 2017-2018 Ambassador, and the 19 year old said she couldn’t be happier.

“I’m very excited, I had no idea if I was going to win or not,” she said.

Elliott said she would have felt like a winner either way after pushing herself to stand in front of the crowd and answer impromptu questions publicly.

“It’s nerve wracking,” she said. “I never really thought I’d have the guts to do it…I’m overwhelmed and so happy that I did.”

Elliott said it was a little over a year ago that someone had told her she should consider running as fair ambassador, but she said she was unsure at the time.

“I was shy…but I started thinking about it after I got a job as a tour guide at a museum,” she said. “And I thought, you know what, I’m going to go for this because I want to step out of my shell even more.”

The former St. Clair student motivated herself to apply and prepare for the big day. Growing up on a farm and being an avid fair goer her whole life, she said she will bring her agricultural knowledge to the table and wants to do all she can to represent Petrolia and Enniskillen well.

“I want to meet lots of people and really promote the fair,” she said. “I want to go around and talk to people about why the Petrolia fair is so important and why people should come.”

Elliott said her favourite part of the fair is the antique tractor pulls, and she’s also established herself as a first-rate wheat farmer in the area. In the past she’s scored first place at Petrolia, Wyoming and Brigden fairs for her sheaf of wheat.

“I love watching the tractor pulls and of course rooting for my favourite – Case IH – it’s always fun,” she said. “I love watching people that I know pull.”

