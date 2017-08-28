Artists in Alvinston are working together to make the community more vibrant. The Alvinston Arts and Activity Group has been working on a space owned by the municipality just above the post office on River Street, and workshops are set to begin this fall.

Liana Russwurm said the group was formed in 2014, just before their first local arts festival was held. They decided it was important to establish a space that could focus on bringing together the community through the creative process, and local government offered assistance.

After the municipality applied for a grant and received funding, the space was overhauled, making the washroom accessible. As well, the ceiling were repaired and walls were painted. The large room holds a stage and piano for events, but Russwurm said it’s been many years since it’s been put to use.

“People always remember the terrazzo floors… I remember dancing on those,” she said with a laugh. “It’s nice that [the municipality] helped us get the space together.”

Russwurm said it isn’t the only space in Alvinston to gather, but hopes it will offer residents unique learning experiences, specifically those related to the arts. She also wants to bring together artists and locals living in the area, which she says could in turn impact Alvinston’s population and economy.

With bigger cities becoming more expensive, artists are choosing to move to smaller communities like Alvinston. And the more the community has to offer, the more attractive it will be.

“It’s just good for the community,” she said. “If there’s something for kids to do in town, you’re more likely to buy a house here.”

Jason Benoit, a newcomer to Alvinston, will be teaching a creative guitar class. He and his family moved from Hamilton where they ran a music lesson studio, and he said having Russwurm in the area to connect him to other local artists has been a big help in settling their family.

“This [workshop] is something that I’d always wanted to do,” Benoit said. “It’s more of an intensive workshop… it’s for people who feel stuck in their playing somewhere along the lines.”

He said the workshop will look to have those with experience playing guitar open up insight into their instrument, finding their own personality within their playing style.

“It’s both practical skills and creative exercises,” he said.

Other classes include felting with Patti Cook, glass work with Russwurm, and yoga with Kim Taylor. Russwurm said they are open to suggestions from the community and are looking to welcome more people who are interested in holding a workshop in the space.

Russwurm said she also hopes to hold classes for children and cooking classes, even bringing people from out of town to host workshops.

She said since Alvinston is a rural community, accessibility is key; for people who don’t drive or have a car, having a resource like this close to home is important. It also gives people of all ages a chance at trying something new and meeting new people.

“I want to get people out of their houses,” Russwurm said. “I’m hoping art can get people excited.”

“And away from their electronics,” Benoit added.

Yoga begins Sept. 11, Felting 101 to be held Sept. 16, creative guitar workshop to be held Oct. 14, and glass workshop to be held Oct 21 and 22. For more information on upcoming workshops, call 519-614-2882 and visit the Brooke-Alvinston Arts and Activity Group’s Facebook page.





