Residents of the Lambtonian Apartments formally celebrated the grand opening of a new common room on Aug. 24. The $340,000 project broke ground in June 2016 and was completed just after Christmas.

Superintendent and president of Lambton Senior Citizen Home Corporation, Ken Campbell, said the build was largely funded by generous donations from the public and grants from the County of Lambton. They were able to complete the works coming $10,000 under budget.

“We were happy,” he said, noting they also remortgaged the building to save on interest.

During a ribbon cutting ceremony, Lambton County Warden Bill Weber congratulated the Lambton Senior Citizen Home Corporation for completing the project and bringing new life to the Petrolia residence.

“I’m sure it will be used for a number of years,” he said. “We’re proud to be a part of this endeavor at the county.”

The new room includes a fireplace, a new television and sound system, a kitchen and a shuffleboard area. The common room has already been used to celebrate birthday parties, holidays, potluck dinners, to hold exercise classes, bingo nights and other events. They are also preparing to build a gazebo outside for summer barbecues and gatherings.

Resident Bunny Cunningham said she’s been living at Lambtonian Apartments for the last seven years, and seeing the common room come to fruition has enriched the lives of everyone living there.

“We were waiting a long time for this room and we’re happy to have it,” she said. “We had our first party New Year’s Eve.”

Campbell said he’s only heard one complaint from residents – that they built it too small. With a number of social butterflies living within Lambtonian Apartments, their previous space of three small rooms and just a few sofas, chairs and tables were used to hold over 50 people.

“They’re happy and wonder why we didn’t do it sooner,” Campbell said. “It took us five years to get this.”

Campbell said there were attempts to get the common room built about 10 years ago, but they weren’t able to secure funding for the works. With a waiting list of people hoping to reside in the popular complex, the common room is set to be another highlight to attract new residents.





