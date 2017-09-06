Petrolia and Enniskillen’s Fall Fair will be opening Lambton County’s fair season next month, bringing in some exciting new additions for guests.

President Doug Krall said with Saturday night dances losing popular interest several years ago, they’ve opted for some different entertainment. Comedian Jeff Leeson will be entertaining crowds Saturday evening – the off the cuff performer began his foray into comedy at age 14 and has been featured on Sirius/XM Radio, the Bob and Tom Show and MTV.

This will also be the second year that the fair has partnered with Campbell Amusements. Krall said after positive feedback from fair goers last year, they’re looking forward to having the midway return.

Krall said they have even put together a special advance ride ticket now available for purchase at Oil Heritage Esso or Bits n’ Buckles – midway lovers can save $10 on regularly priced $30 ride bracelets which will also give them $2 off admission price at the fair.

“For $20, the kids can ride all day,” Krall said.

The baby show will also return after being absent from the Petrolia and Enniskillen Fall Fair schedule last year. Other attractions will include the petting zoo, the heavy horse show, special exhibits in the arena and wrestling.

IF YOU GO:

When: September 8 – 10

Where: Petrolia Fair Grounds

Cost: $10 on Friday and Sunday, $5 on Saturday, $2 for elementary children. Weekend passes available for $18

Jeff Leeson tickets available for $10 in advance or $15 at the door.