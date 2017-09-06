Local egg farmer and Enniskillen Councillor Judy Krall was awarded a Canada 150 Sesquicentennial Service Award on Tuesday in recognition of her longstanding involvement in the community.

Lambton County MP Marilyn Gladu presented the coin, which is made of material from parliament’s roof, to Krall on behalf of the Government of Canada. Gladu said that in the past the Federal government has handed out service medals, but the Minister of Heritage wanted to do something unique in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Krall, who is originally from Chatham, said she was surprised when she received the call – it brought her to tears. She said her passion lies in working with youth – she’s been a mentor and chaperone to 22 fall fair ambassadors and has brought lessons of agriculture to classroom across southwestern Ontario.

“You don’t do this for the award…I do this for the betterment of the community,” she said. “I love volunteering...it’s my way of giving back.”

Krall was runner up for Fair Queen at Ridgetown as a young woman, and she credits the experience as the starting point for her life’s work and community involvement.

“I think some of those qualities to represent the community were huge…that’s one piece you take away is that leadership and that want to continue on,” she said. “That and 4H and Junior farmers…those brought me to where I am today.”

Gladu had put Krall’s name on the table, and the committee agreed she was a perfect candidate. The farmer and politician has been a part of several local boards, including the Fall Fair Board, which she has been a part of for the last 29 years. She’s been Chair of the Lambton Kent Agriculture in the Classroom for the past seven years and most recently was appointed Chair of the Sarnia Lambton Physician Recruitment Task Force.

“She has just been in so many different spheres – she’s been a huge advocate in the agricultural sphere, not just with her farm but with education in schools,” Gladu said. “And with the fairs, which have been an integral part of the community and rural Ontario…all of the work and dedication that’s gone into that.”

Gladu said Krall has been a key individual in bringing positive influence and community building to Sarnia-Lambton, and her name was easy to pick when selecting nominees.

“All while she’s a full-time farmer, she raised her children and she’s had her own struggles in life,” Gladu said. “She’s just one of those people that shows she is the backbone of the community and we’re so glad that she’s here.”

Gladu said 20 groups and individuals have been selected as recipients for the award in the area, including the St. Clair Heritage Committee, Oil Springs resident and oil man Charlie Fairbank, and Lambton College President and CEO Judith Morris.

“There’s a whole plethora of people of all different walks of life, and they’ve contributed to the community in a significant way,” Gladu said.

