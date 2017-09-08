Demi Krall might be a small-town girl at heart, but the singer/songwriter has big city dreams in her future.

The 24 year old from Petrolia grew up on a chicken farm, and she first picked up a guitar at the age of 11. But her passion for music began at an even earlier age. She has memories of listening to the radio with her father while driving, and he would quiz her on the songs.

“I’d wanted to play guitar ever since I was six, and I just kept bugging and bugging for a guitar,” she said. “Finally Santa brought me one!”

She soon began taking lessons and saving up money for an even better guitar – the one she still plays to this day.

“I just took off, and I loved it so much,” she said. “I always loved to sing, even as a little kid.”

Krall admits she hit a point where she was a bit shy as a teenager, not wanting to sing in front of people until she was about 17.

“Then I started performing in front of people,” Krall said.

After high school, Krall continued working towards her end goal – working in the music industry. She set off to Kingston, where she studied music and digital media at St. Lawrence College.

And she didn’t stop there. Now Krall is studying music business at Berklee College of Music in Boston; she’s taking online courses from home while performing at different events and venues throughout the area.

She’s performed at Sarnia’s Greekfest, the Petrolia and Forest Farmer’s Market, One Tooth, Heritage Heights Golf Course, weddings and other celebrations.

Krall began writing her own songs when she was just 13, taking her inspiration from her own life experiences, both good and bad, growing up in Lambton County. A big fan of country music and artists like John Mayer and the Eli Young Band, she plays songs from the heart and with passion in her voice.

One of her songs written earlier this year, and still in the works, is called ‘Small Town Friday Nights’. Krall said she’s currently working on an EP that she hopes to record by next year.

“Growing up in small town definitely inspires me…that’s basically what the song is about,” she said. “A lot of people think there’s not much to do, but me and my friends always seem to make it work and have a lot of fun.”

After Krall completes her studies at Berklee next year, she plans to move to Toronto, but this is just a stepping stone towards her ultimate goal: ending up in Nashville. She hopes to work for a record label as a talent scout.

She said after visiting the city, despite how big it was, she felt a sense of small town community.

“If you want a career in country music, that’s the place to be,” Krall said. “Once you get off the main strip, it honestly feels like I’m at home…it’s very calm, everyone’s relaxed.”

She said there are a lot of people just like her, looking for their big break, but that doesn’t mean there is any lack of comradery amongst the artists. In any case, Krall is prepared for some competition, and she has some serious talent to back her up.

“Everyone there wants the exact same thing as you,” she said. “But at the same time, they help each other out.”





