LCCVI won’t field a football team this year. Principal Linda Jared said the school had been looking at assembling one varsity league for players from all grades, but were unable to make that happen.

“We weren’t able to get all the pieces in place to be able to do that safely,” she said. “We have to have the right team for the right league, the right kids and the right coaches in place…we didn’t have 100 per cent of that.”

Jared said the school wanted to make the decision early enough in the season so students could decide on other sports they may wish to participate in.

“We want good activities for kids, we didn’t want to lead the kids on in thinking there was a way we could pull this together,” Jared said. “We’re in the business of providing activities for kids.”

Jared is encouraging students to try other sports; some fall sports include soccer, tennis, golf, girls’ basketball and boys’ volleyball.

“We have lots of other things to get involved in,” she said.

Jared said this isn’t the first time the high school has not had a team. While last year LCCVI had a junior team, two years ago they had no football team. And while she knows this is upsetting for some students, she hopes to make the best of the school year ahead with the other teams still playing.

“For the last number of years it has become increasingly more challenging to have… football takes a lot of students, coaches and time,” she said. “It all has to come together very quickly.”

Jared said teams have a required number of practices that include drills and hitting exercises to ensure the safety of the players. These practices must be held before they can even hit the field to compete.

When you think of football, you often think of homecoming. And Jared said while this is typically tradition, they’ve run successful homecoming events without a football team before. This year should be no different.

“Once we get through our Grade 9 and frosh activities, we will work with our student council to put together homecoming,” she said. “We have other sports… we have lots of other things we can celebrate and we’ll do that… it doesn’t mean can’t still do the tradition of homecoming.”

