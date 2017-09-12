A Silver Jubilee celebration marking the anniversary of the formal reopening of Petrolia’s Victoria Hall will be held Sept. 23.

The local landmark was destroyed by fire in January 1989 and was rebuilt in a $6.5-million project, for which the community raised over $750,000.

Victoria Hall was originally built in 1889 and was named a national historic site in 1975. The original bell from the building’s tower still sits on the grounds today as a reminder of what was left following the devastating fire of almost 30 years ago.

Laurissa Ellsworth, the town’s director of marketing, said there had been some discussion about formally recognizing Victoria Hall’s 25th anniversary.

The Sept 23 event will feature a pre-show reception that will include wine and beer tastings hors d’oeuvres and a special commemorative silent auction. The evening will be capped off with a special performance of the Victoria Playhouse’s closing show, “Rockabilly Swingtime”.

“The Petrolia Community Fund is actively fundraising to accumulate money for the fund, and the Petrolia Heritage Committee was looking for an opportunity to host a silent auction showcasing items of interest from Victoria Hall pre-fire,” Ellsworth said. “It all seemed to fit together nicely so a plan was developed to have the event.”

Ellsworth said the evening will be an opportunity for guests to not just have fun but learn a little more about the Petrolia Community Fund, which pulls together dollars that go back into local neighbourhood causes.

“We’re looking forward to a great evening,” she said.

IF YOU GO:

When: Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. with show beginning at 8 p.m.

Where: Victoria Hall

Cost: $60, call 519-332-2588 to reserve your ticket





