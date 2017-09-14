A Geocaching Adventure is set to be held this Sunday at the Lorne C. Henderson Conservation area near Petrolia. The free event, hosted by the St. Clair Region Authority, will give participants a chance to explore nature and enjoy a high-tech treasure hunt.

Sharon Nethercott, Conservation Education Coordinator, said they’ve been holding geocaching events for several years now. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby or are an experienced geocacher, Nethercott said it’s a great way to get outside and get to know the nearby parks.

“I have a passion for geocaching,” she said. “As a conservation authority, it’s a great way to get people out here so they can see our facilities…it’s a fun way to get people out on the trails, exploring the area.”

Nethercott said she first tried out geocaching years ago when her son was 12; it’s an interesting way of blending technology and the natural world, and can get kids away from their screens in into the great outdoors.

“My son said, ‘this is more fun than x-box’,” she said. “I’m an advocate for being outside and the importance of getting back to nature and spending time in green spaces, it’s so vital in our society.”

For those unfamiliar with geocaching, it’s a treasure hunt that utilizes modern technology, aiding the hunter in finding a hidden cache. With the help of GPS, you upload the coordinates from a computer and get hunting. Each cache holds something different, and those who find it leave their signature and place it back where it was found, for the next geocacher to enjoy.

Nethercott said they have a number of geocaches hidden around the conservation, including about 20 new ones. Any newcomers to geocaching will be shown how to go about doing it.

“There’s lots of people around who will be able to assist,” she said. “It’s nice when you’re looking for those better hidden caches to have some experienced people around.”

With it being a secretive activity, usually working to ensure those non-geocachers don’t see what you find where, Nethercott said it’s also a great way for geocachers to meet one another.

“These events are a great opportunity for people to share stories and ideas,” she said.

IF YOU GO:

When: Sept. 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Lorne C. Henderson Conservation Area

Cost: FREE

Participants can either bring their own GPS or borrow one, limited numbers are available.

