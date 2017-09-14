The Petrolia branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary are celebrating a joint 85th anniversary this month, and committee chairperson Laura Nicholls said the celebration aims to strengthen and diversify their group for future generations.

“We hope to have as many members of the public come out as possible, so they can get a better idea of who we are and what we do,” Nicholls said, adding the Legion and Auxiliary works to support the community and local veterans through fundraisers.

Nicholls said the Petrolia branch is unique, and the joint celebration shows this. While typically auxiliaries were formed at a later date, Petrolia’s was formed just one month after the Legion branch was organized in 1932.

“The veterans found they didn’t have a meeting centre where they could get together and share their experiences,” Nicholls said. “Then the wives of veterans wanted to start getting involved, so the Ladies Auxiliary was formed… in Petrolia’s case the ladies got on the bandwagon right off the bat.”

Petrolia’s Legion branch was originally housed in a converted livery stable behind the Iroquois Hotel on King Street, which was destroyed by fire in 1951. The new location that stands today on Glenview Road held its grand opening in 1952, and has seen expansions and renovations, including an addition to the building in 1967, and a wheelchair ramp addition in the 1980s.

The 85th anniversary will be marked on Saturday, Sept. 3 with cenotaph service and an open house at the branch hall.

A cornerstone of the community, Nicholls and fellow members said membership of both the Legion and the Auxiliary has declined over the years. She said there’s often a misconception that only veterans can join, but that isn’t the case. They are hoping the anniversary open house will get members of the community into the Legion to learn more about the organization and what it have to offer.

“There’s definitely a perception that the Legion is a bunch of old men sitting, drinking, telling war stories, and while there is still some of that going on, most of us don’t have an active service background,” Nicholls said.

Nicholls said there’s often a lack of awareness when it comes to what they do, and it’s been difficult for Legion branches across the country to get younger veterans involved.

“They basically feel the same way the Second World War vets did… they feel they have no place to go, and they want to stick together,” she said. “They’re the reason we still have the Legion open, that’s why we’re working hard to keep the branches open for those people.”

She hopes to promote inclusion for everyone; she said they work to generate a welcoming and friendly atmosphere at the Legion.

“We have fun here,” she said, adding that they have sporting events like darts and cribbage. “If they don’t want to join and just come in for events like the meat raffle, that’s perfectly alright too.”

Susan Laker, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, said they are working hard to keep their group going, but with only eight active members, it’s a lot of work. But it is rewarding, and she wants to get the younger population interested in their work.

“Auxiliaries are closing because of the aging population, and then legions struggle without them,” she said. “We ant to make it not a thing of the past, but of the future.”

“They are our backbone,” Dennis Laker, president of the Petrolia Legion branch, added.

Chaplain Rudy Terpstra said the celebration’s biggest tribute is remembrance and gratitude to veterans. That is what the Legion’s purpose is – to remind us of the sacrifices of those who went to war.

“It’s to express the deep appreciation for those soldiers who gave their everything for what we have today,” he said. “That’s the biggest purpose we have here.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Sept. 23, Cenotaph service at 12:30 p.m. downtown, followed by open house at 1 p.m.

Where: Petrolia Legion Br. 216, 4129 Glenview Rd., Petrolia

Light lunch and cash bar.

mschilz@postmedia.com