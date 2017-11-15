A new mural has gone up at the Van Tuyl and Fairbank Hardware store on Railroad St.

Painted by Francis Martin, a Watford based artist, this is the third mural that he has created for Charlie Fairbank. Two others can be seen inside the James Rig at Fairbank Oil, depicting early days of the oil industry in Lambton County.

The new mural is of an actual photograph that had been discovered by Fairbank years ago while looking through the Lambton County Archives. The image depicts elements of the oil industry as it was in the 1890s, including drilling derricks, three pole derricks, families and workers enjoying themselves, and all in an oil field.

The hardware store first opened in 1865, started by Fairbank’s great grandfather, John Henry Fairbank. The store celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2015.