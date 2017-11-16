Small town Petrolia was transformed into a bustling arts and culture hub last weekend, as hundreds of delegates and students arrived to share, learn and thrive.

The Ontario Contact Conference had been in preparation since 2014, and Cheryl Ewing, Event Manager at Ontario Presents, said it’s no small task. Town of Petrolia staff attended last year’s event to get ideas and draw some inspiration, including uncovering ways of improving the conference when bringing it to Lambton County.

Ewing said Petrolia was an ideal candidate to host Ontario Contact for several reasons.

“One is the theatre, it’s beautiful,” she said. “Another is this room in The Centre, it’s large enough to handle the number of exhibitors that we have here, which is about 75…and frankly, having Richard Poore on staff.”

Ewing said Poore, the Director of Cultural Services for the Town of Petrolia, has experience with Ontario Contact. He’s helped to host the event before when it was held in Sarnia.

“He has a pretty good sense of the things that are expected,” she said. “It really fit into the bid, because there was a competition for who was going to host it…Richard’s knowledge really made the bid from this community that much stronger.”

The conference is a major point of contact for artists from across the country, giving them the chance to show off their talent and really sell themselves through showcases. It also gives communities a chance to find new artists to bring to their area, knowing that it will be something that fits their audience demographic.

“It’s really interrelated,” Ewing said. “You need to be confident that the artist you’re bringing in is going to fit and is going to be a positive experience for your community. The only way you can do that is to see them.”

Raine Hamilton, a musician from Winnipeg, said it was her first time ever coming to the area. She attended a Contact conference before in her home province and said it’s a great opportunity to find new venues and contacts when looking to expand your horizons in the industry. She said the conference is a valuable tool, especially for up and coming artists.

“I had been applying for a few years and was really happy to be accepted this year to showcase,” she said. “It lets us have face to face meetings, it lets us connect with the people who are organizing…it’s the best way to feel what resonates and what is a fit.”

Hamilton plays both the guitar and violin. She said her genre is acoustic folk, and string sound is very important to her music. During their showcase, they featured an ASL interpreter, something she said they’re been incorporating more recently.

“Hearing from people from the deaf community…they were really interested in attending more shows and having the interpretation there really facilitates a deeper connection,” Hamilton said.

Also attending the conference were 15 students partaking in the Zoom program from the GTA that attend Ovation Studio. Between the ages of 11 and 17, the young people had the opportunity to meet artists, ask questions and learn more about the entertainment industry.

“I’ve always wanted to an actor,” Michael Whitaker, 15, said. “When we heard that we could go to a place that could help us talk to other people who have made successful lives, we could be able to talk to that and learn."

Some of the students want to act, direct and even work behind the scenes in show business one day. On Saturday morning, they all attended a workshop ran by accomplished actor Kyle McDonald, and were even features in his showcase.

Jenna Sinclair, 15, said she and her younger sister Angelique have always had an interest in the arts. Growing up, they would watch films and critique them.

“This is all really great to learn about,” she said.

“There’s a lot more to the industry than meets the eye,” added Paulina Tapia, 12.

Despite still being quite young, they know this industry is what they want to be in when they grow up. They all agreed that attending Ontario Contact was a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

“I’ve always been kind of shy,” said Angelique Sinclair, 12. “Then I listened to Hamilton, and that’s when I knew I wanted to be in this business.”

