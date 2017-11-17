PETROLIA -

A veteran politician and former mayor says he’s never seen residents here so distrustful about town hall council and bureaucrats – and that a top-to-bottom investigation is needed.

Ross O’Hara was mayor of this Lambton County town for nine years starting in the late-1990s, then returned in 2014 as a councillor.

O’Hara doesn’t know if there are problems in local government that go beyond how former chief administrative officer Manny Baron, who resigned after an investigation into how he ended up owning two building leased to the town, including a building Baron bought from a local developer, then sold back soon after questions were raised, property records for 395 Fletcher St. show.

But if town hall wants to regain the confidence of residents, officials must call for a fulsome, independent investigation.

“Maybe there’s nothing else wrong. I don’t know,” O’Hara said Friday.

But the lease deals have created a flurry of questions that need to be answered to restore trust, he said.

The investigation should look at all politicians and not just one called on for Coun. Grant Purdy, who has clashed with Mayor John McCharles.

“To gain the respect of voters, I think we have to do something,” he said.

While O’Hara and Purdy are calling for transparency, Baron has so far avoided the media, his wife saying ‘no’ and slamming the door Friday when a reporter knocked.

A reporter also tried to reach Baron by telephone; the line was picked up briefly but went dead within seconds.

Council has refused to make that report about Baron public. Both sides of the political fight have accused the other of bullying.

Council has named deputy clerk Mandi Pearson as interim chief administrative officer while a search is conducted for a permanent CAO.