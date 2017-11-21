An open house to go over plans regarding the Health Care Village and CEEH Master Plan is happening tonight, Nov. 21.

The town of Petrolia is encouraging residents to attend and ask questions. A presentation of information regarding the project will be made at 7 p.m.

Petrolia has been working alongside Bluewater Health over the last year to develop a community health hub that would benefit the town’s residents and look to accommodate future changes to both the needs and demographics of the surrounding rural area.

Coun. Mary-Pat Gleeson said it’s a slow process and has been a learning curve for everyone, but they are working to ensure everything is done just right. Working with consultants at Dialog, Gleeson said this is the first project like this they’ve ever seen in a community.

“We have to do it right and take those steps slowly,” she said. “We have to make sure that it’s in place so people are comfortable and secure.”

She said about a decade ago, the town was fighting to make sure they wouldn’t lose their hospital. Now to see town and hospital working in collaboration, it’s a positive move forward for not just Petrolia but for surrounding communities as well.

“I think people are quite anxious to talk to Bluewater Health to make sure our hospital stays where it is and is sustainable and is part of the whole plan for making a safe and healthy community,” she said. “Bluewater Health has been incredible in terms of support and understanding their role and how important it is.”

Gleeson said the upcoming meeting will provide more information regarding upcoming plans, which include creating affordable housing, housing for seniors and caring for an aging population.

Right now, the plan is in draft form to be shared with the public. Gleeson said they will be looking to get more feedback from the community before they finalize plans.

“It won’t happen overnight, that’s for sure, it’s a big project,” she said. “We’re trying to create a model for rural health…we want it to be safe and healthy, it takes time to look to the future because things are changing quickly.”

Gleeson said despite the open house coming a little later than originally planned, they are still hitting their target date of completing their proposal before the new year.

She said the project is looking ahead into the next few decades and how populations can be supported and cared for, including neighbouring communities like Plympton-Wyoming, Oil Springs, Watford and Brooke-Alvinston. Gleeson said their goal is to complete the circle of care by bringing together community agencies and service providers.

“It will be a living document,” she said. “We’ve worked on it in a way that we want the other communities to be included.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church, Petrolia. 418 Greenfield St.

Presentation begins at 7 p.m.