Unofficial police deputies at Petrolia’s Queen Elizabeth II Public School helped recover cash that blew away Monday from a neighbour.

Lambton OPP said in a news release a Petrolia resident was returning home early Monday evening after doing some banking and dropped an envelope of cash while unlocking the door.

Several of the bills were caught by the wind and scattered around the neighbourhood, police said.

Tuesday, an OPP officer who works with the elementary school, contacted Principal Joanna Catterson.

“He asked if some of our kids would like to go on a bit of treasure hunt,” she said.

The school sits at the end of Kirby Street where the money was lost.

About 19 Grade 7 and 8 students, including members of a newly formed student council, joined the search, Catterson said.

“One of the goals of our student council is to be a community partner,” she added.

“They went on a hunt, just up and down the street” for about 40 minutes and found two of the missing $50 bills, Catterson said.

“They didn’t hesitate, and they were great about it,” she said.

“And then one of my little kindergartens, while they were out playing in our primary yard, he came up with a 50 that had blown onto the playground.”

The police said students and other neighbours who helped search were able to recover all but $100 of the missing cash.

“If anyone happens to find two $50 bills floating in the wind in the area of Queen Elizabeth Public School, the OPP is asking that they return the cash to the OPP Detachment in Petrolia,” police said.

