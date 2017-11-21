Queen Elizabeth II Public School students were on a treasure hunt Tuesday morning – about 19 students helped recover some missing cash that a resident had lost upon returning home from the bank on Monday evening.

OPP said the resident dropped an envelope containing cash while attempting to unlock their front door. High winds swept the envelope away, scattering bills around the neighbourhood.

Principal Joanna Catterson said their community officer, Tom Van Boven, was involved in the hunt and decided to ask students to help recover the windswept cash.

“He gave me a call you see if the kids wanted to give him a hand… the woman who lost the money lives on street leading up to the school,” she said. “One of our student council mandates is to be a community partner and to help out.”

The kids and some neighbours headed out on the search and found all but $100 of the missing money.

Catterson said while some of the older kids were out searching, a four-year-old student also made a discovery.

“He was out playing and found a bill in our primary yard, so he turned it over to the police officer.”

Catterson said getting the students involved in a hunt like this is important because it gives them the sense of being part of a community, and that they do play a role in Petrolia. She said the school instills values in the kids, and honesty is a big part of that.

“There’s something bigger than them, that we can work together to support the community,” she said. “The community supports us in lots of ways, so it’s important that we give that back.”

Lambton OPP said there is still some cash missing, and if anyone comes across any 50-dollar bills floating around the area, to turn those in to the Petrolia OPP detachment.

