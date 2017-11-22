SARNIA -

Gasoline was detected on debris from a diesel-powered transport truck fire, a scientist testified Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of a Brampton trucker accused of killing his wife.

Sukhchain Singh Brar, 52, was charged following the Jan. 31, 2016 death of his wife, Gurpreet Brar, 37. Her body was found in the burnt remains of the transport truck that had been carrying them on the westbound lanes of Highway 402 near Sarnia at about 3 a.m. that day.

At the beginning of the trial last week, it was admitted by the defence that Brar was driving a diesel-fueled truck with a propane stove in the cab -- but there was no system requiring gas.

Among the items tested by Robert Hong-You at the Centre of Forensic Sciences was a sample of the victim’s lung tissue, two melted red plastic fuel containers, fabric and paper towel found near the victim. The lung tissue contained diesel. Other items contained diesel and gas.

None of the items tested contained gas only.

Gas and diesel have different chemical properties and tests provide distinct results. They cannot be mistaken for each other, said Hong-You.

Diesel ignites at a much higher temperature than gas. Gas ignites readily at room temperature but it is impossible to ignite diesel at room temperature, said Hong-You.

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Brennan Smart, Hong-You said the concentrations of diesel and gas in the samples where both were detected could not be determined.

If gas was in a container that was later filled with diesel, tests could show the presence of both, according to Hong-You

But Hong-You testified none of the gas detections were at the trace level. There are three possible tests results, not detected, trace level, detected.

An OPP identification officer testified Tuesday that he smelled gas as the victim’s body was removed from the cab and the smell was present during a post-mortem examination.

Jurors were told by Justice Bruce Thomas the officer has no special expertise regarding fuels and it will be up to them to determine how much weight should be given to the officer’s opinion.

The presence of gas in the diesel truck is indicative of planning, according to the Crown assertion the murder was planned and deliberate.

The day before the truck fire the Brars had signed wills naming each other as their beneficiary.

A Brampton lawyer testified Wednesday Sukhchain and Gurpreet Brar signed the wills in his office Jan. 30. They started driving later that night.

Rajesh Sharma testified he only prepares mirror wills for couples where they name each other as the beneficiary of their property. If the wills are more complicated, Sharma said he refers couples to a specialist.

The Brars had walked into his office a few days earlier asking him to draft wills. Sharma said he does not proceed unless both parties are doing so voluntarily.

The man named in the wills as an alternate executor in the event they both died testified neither Brar had discussed it with him.

After the fire debris found near the victim’s body included a mallet with a 14-inch long handle and a head resembling a sledgehammer. The mallet weighed two kilograms (4.4 pounds). Brar has already admitted hitting his wife with the mallet inside the truck and setting the fire.

Barr’s plea to manslaughter at the beginning of the trial was the rejected by the Crown.

The Criminal Code defines first-degree murder as planned and deliberate, while manslaughter is a killing in the heat of passion caused by sudden provocation.

The trial, expected to last four weeks, began its second week in Sarnia Superior Court Tuesday.

