Local shop owner Brigitte Hynes-Taylor wants to see more local businesses flourish during the holiday season. The Circle Studio owner wanted to find a way to get local handmade products into the hands of Lambton County Citizens – that’s when she put together LIFE Balance Boxes.

“I did some research and there was nothing with local handmade businesses being features in boxes,” she said.

Already selling a number of local artisans’ pieces in the store on Petrolia Line, she decided to expand on that, reaching out to other local businesses that may want to take part.

Hynes-Taylor said the box features 12 products from 12 different Canadian made businesses. Ten of those are from Lambton County, including Needle and Loop, Dee’s Bees, Shores Collective, Wondermama Bodycare, Squishy-Loo Designs, Tiny Tots, Chocolate Therapy, LIFE Apparel and Love Lu.

Some of the products include a knitted hat, a scarf, hooded sweater, essential oil roller, a candle, vegan chocolate, a bath bomb, all natural mascara, organic tea and a glass etched mug.

“I tried to make sure there was something for body, mind and soul,” she said. “That’s what my business – LIFE – is all about, and I really wanted the box to reflect that.”

In buying local, Hynes-Taylor said you’re not only helping to support artists in your community, but your also getting better quality items made with care, and downsizing your carbon footprint on the planet.

“It’s support from the community and actually wanting to buy gifts from handmade local businesses,” she said. “It’s important to show support for those businesses that aren’t a big corporation… they put time and effort into actually making something you can enjoy.”

Hynes-Taylor said that for a lot of these small businesses, this is what they do full time to support themselves and their family. But they don’t always have a space in which they can sell their products. That’s where Hynes-Taylor comes in – she works to get those products more recognition beyond their online efforts.

“Their passion is their business, it reflects their love and care,” she said. “Majority of the local vendors whose products are in here don’t have a storefront… it’s really a vehicle for promoting that.”

A holiday market is being held at Circle Studio on Dec. 2 – that’s also the last day that you can order one of the LIFE Balance Boxes for $120. Eight local businesses will be at the market that day. You can also order your box online through their Shopify store with pick up options in Petrolia or Glencoe. Hynes-Taylor said boxes will be ready by Dec. 18.

Hynes-Taylor said she’s been doing LIFE Balance Boxes twice a year – summer and winter. She’s had boxes travel as far as Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

IF YOU GO:

What: Holiday Market

Where: Circle Studio, Petrolia

When: Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.