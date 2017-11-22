Sarnia-Lambton Rebound are offering a free event this month that is looking to reach out to youth in the county and offer lines of support.

Emma Mallon, Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator, said the conference will offer young people an array of resources and contacts that aim to provide a helping hand through tough times.

“That’s emotional help, social help, mental health help,” Mallon said, adding that everyone who attends the event will leave with information packages to take home.

The event will see a number of speakers from different organizations as well as breakout rooms where activities will be held including art therapy and yoga. Mallon said the event is working to give youth outside of the city of Sarnia the opportunity to gain access to resources. She said they will also be offering free transportation.

“The whole day is completely free and we really just want to promote better health in general for youth,” she said. “Particularly youth in the county who don’t get the opportunity to attend these kinds of events and who may find it difficult to access social services in a remote location.”

Mallon said the event has been held in Sarnia annually and has had high attendance rates, usually over 100 youth come out for the day. But this is the first time they’ve held the event elsewhere in the county in an attempt to broaden their reach.

“We’re hoping to get the word out to as many kids as possible about this great resource,” she said. “We’re also organizing transportation from Petrolia and other local areas so those kids can attend.”

Mallon said holding an event like this outside of their usual Sarnia location will be beneficial to those kids who may feel isolated in their rural communities. She said Rebound has offices in Petrolia and Forest, but many people may not realize this.

“We do different outreach work in First Nations communities as well, and the number one problem is geographic isolation,” Mallon said. “We’re hoping to create this connection for the kids in the county and the social services that are here to support them.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: North Lambton Secondary School, 15 George St., Forest

Cost: FREE

Register by calling Cheri Poirier at 519-466-3396. For ages 12 and up, snacks and lunch provided.