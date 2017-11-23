A well-loved volunteer and loyal member of Petrolia’s tight-knit community has died.

Sylvia Fairbank passed away suddenly Wednesday. The Petrolia resident and descendent of oil baron John Henry Fairbank was known for her caring, positive demeanor and deep involvement in the arts.

Not only was Fairbank a member of the Petrolia Community Theatre and Victoria Hall Art Advisory Committee, she was also a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee, a volunteer usher at the VPP, and gave VPP actors and exchange students a place to call home during their stay in Petrolia.

Neighbour Laurissa Ellsworth said Thursday that Fairbank was a pillar of the community, always showing compassion to others and committing herself to helping anyone who needs it. Ellsworth said Fairbank’s unexpected death has rocked Petrolia.

“It’s definitely left a big hole in the heart of this community, that’s for sure.”

Ellsworth said a fond memory of Fairbank was how she used to dress up in Victorian era clothes and hop on tour buses coming through town. Fairbank would give guided tours of Petrolia, sharing her wide range of historical knowledge of the community in which she was raised and loved.

Both Ellsworth and Fairbank were on the home Christmas tour last year. Ellsworth said it was with the encouragement of Fairbank that she decided to share her home, which was a work in progress.

“She said, oh come on!” Ellsworth said. “I’m glad I did it.”

Fairbank was also a member of Christ Anglican Church, and her generosity extended beyond those from Petrolia. She also lent a helping hand over the last few years to a Syrian family who fled their home country as refugees.

Fairbank was recognized by Mayor John McCharles as 2015’s volunteer of the year under arts and culture.

“She absolutely was one of the good ones,” Ellsworth said. “Her kindness and generosity I think outweigh almost anyone I know.”

A visitation for Sylvia Fairbank is being held at Needham-Jay Funeral Home on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A service will be held at Christ Anglican Church on Sunday at 2 p.m.