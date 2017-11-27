Yvette Gilfoyle has a love for old homes. The Petrolia native grew up in a historic home she said was always well maintained by her parents; this was where she garnered an appreciation for Victorian-era homes.

“I love the character of the older homes.”

Now Gilfoyle owns a historic home herself; she purchased the three-storey yellow brick house this past summer and moved in by September. The home is a beloved landmark throughout Petrolia – it was known as the Anglican Manse for nearly 100 years, owned by Christ Church and housing the spiritual leaders of the church since it was first built in 1896.

In 1988, it was purchased by the Tullys, who were the first people not associated with the church to live within its walls. The couple opened Tully’s Bed and Breakfast, restoring and updating parts of the home in accordance with its heritage designation.

“Growing up, I always admired the house,” Gilfoyle said, adding that on Sunday drives, it was tradition to take a drive through the tucked away crescent and marvel at the big old houses that stood the test of time with some tender love and care.

“I’ve always enjoyed seeing this place on the corner,” she said. “When I came in here, I was just in awe.”

She said when it came up for sale, she knew she wanted to be the next owner. A bed and breakfast until 2014 until it was sold to a local family, Gilfoyle decided to bring back the B&B business under her name.

Gilfoyle said staying in a B&B is a completely different experience than a hotel – it’s homey, cozy and a more personable experience. She’s spoken with the Tully’s and other B&B owners for advice and said she finds the community to be very collaborative and supportive.

She credits the Tullys for making the home what it is today – a beautifully restored and well-maintained home with high ceilings, hardwood floors, antique lighting, a wraparound porch and large windows that overlook a grassy park across the street. There are also antique pieces of furniture throughout the home that have been there for decades.

She said she wanted to be able to share a little piece of Petrolia history with each guest who passes through.

“It’s part of history and it’s definitely worth sharing,” she said.

A school principal, Gilfoyle said she’s nearing retirement, and as someone who loves meeting and interacting with new people, a bed and breakfast seemed like the perfect opportunity.

“I was interested in doing this as a bed and breakfast because it’s such a neat home… and I love the idea of being able to promote the town,” she said. “Being able to meet up with different people, who come from different places and just have that connection with them.”

And since she acquired the place, she’s had plenty of support from family and the community. Her mother made jams to be served with breakfast as well as information pamphlets, and she said feedback from the town has been encouraging and overwhelmingly positive.

With not many accommodations in Petrolia, she’s heard that this is exactly what Petrolia needs. Gilfoyle said she will be taking in guests over the winter to prepare for the busy spring and summer season. As a first-time B&B owner, she said she hopes to make guests comfortable, and she’s always open to feedback and constructive criticism.

“I’m just looking to expand my horizons,” she said. “I’m so thrilled I can take over and make it open to the public.”





