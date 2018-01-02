The Town of Petrolia has scheduled a public open house and special council meeting in the new year to view the draft YMCA proposal.

The meeting comes after several public consultations with Boomers Extra, Oil Heritage District Community Centre staff, The Centre’s members, the Lambton Central Petrolia Optimist Club, Bluewater Health and members of the public.

Council will be reviewing the draft proposal from the YMCA before making their final decision at the meeting Jan. 22.

According to a press release, Mayor John McCharles and council “agree that this is a very important decision and want to ensure a full consultation with the public and all interested parties, and that council has all of the information needed to make an informed decision on behalf of the residents of Petrolia.”

The proposal is scheduled to be released on the Town of Petrolia’s website 48 hours before the Jan. 15 open house.

During Petrolia’s council meeting Nov. 27, OHDCC staff member Crystal Colvin voiced concerns regarding the potential chance that the YMCA would assume operations at Petrolia’s community centre.

“There are concerns of what might be lost in the process,” she said.

Colvin said staff were abruptly informed of the consideration. She said she questioned whether anything else that can be done to allow Petrolia to remain in control of the centre, including fundraising and working to bring in new members.

Colvin also raised concerns over the lack of a manager. Last year, OHDCC General Manager Anita Minielly left the position and there hasn’t been a manager since.

“There seems to be an underlying assumption that the Y can do better in terms of management and operations of the centre,” she said. “There is merit to having a manager on site that would be able to provide leadership and direction to the staff.”

During the meeting, Coun. Tim Brown noted that according to a financial plan, if the Town were to remain in control of The Centre, it is predicted that the town could lose $750,000 in the next 7 to 10 years.

“Talking about partnership and us having huge savings…because that’s a big cost,” he said.

Brown also said the town wants to see OHDCC staff continue working there if the partnership is approved, noting that current staff will be getting first priority for positions.

IF YOU GO:

When: Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Special council meeting to follow at 7 p.m.

Where: Victoria Hall