Sarnia-Lambton Rebound wants to remember where they came from, and who helped to get them there.

To honour the three original founders, Barry Symington, Dee Cox and Terry Fitzgerald, Rebound unveiled three plaques last month, naming rooms after each of them. The trio officially established Rebound in 1984, leaving behind a legacy that has helped youth find their way.

Cox and Fitzgerald have since passed away, and Symington wasn’t able to attend the ceremony due to an injury. Don Cook, who was on the board for nearly 30 years, attended on behalf of Symington. He said the two of them have been best friends since the 1960s.

Cook, a retired educator, said the inspiration to start Rebound came in seeing how youth in trouble were being handled. He said there was no training or educating, and young people weren’t really getting the help they needed to be supported and thrive in their community.

It was Fitzgerald who came across a life skills program in Jefferson City for adults, which motivated the group to come up with a similar program, but for youth.

“Barry was looking for an alternative measure rather than having probation,” Cook said. “Terry said, why don’t we adapt this to youth?”

Soon they had weekly programs where kids came for two hour sessions talking about courtesy, decision making, communication and good judgement. Cook said the program started from very humble beginnings, running the program in St. Clair Secondary School, where he was the principal, and going from week to week when it came to their funding.

Cook said they’ve since seen an explosion of success and an evolution of the organization; they went from having one program to having about 20. They also moved into their location on Lorne Crescent in 2008, which they call home today, and have expanded their work out into the County.

Rebound has since won a number of awards and grants that have helped support their cause in helping local youth succeed. While their original focus was on kids who were in trouble with the

law, it has since shifted to encompass a broader spectrum of young people, including programs for the LGBTQ community and the girls mentoring program, just to name a few.

“We wanted to change the image, it wasn’t just for kids who were in trouble with the law, being a teenager, there’s always troubles and concerns that you have,” he said. “This program has evolved into how we can help those kids who may be having trouble adjusting socially.”

Cook said it’s the volunteers and staff who have made their journey possible, too. He noted that Symington has always had faith in young people, and seeing what they established become what it is today is an amazing feat.

“Terry and Dee would be thrilled to see what’s happened with this program,” he said. “It’s had tremendous success and it’s really grown.”

