The Town of Petrolia has secured a grant worth $24,750 from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to go towards a feasibility study at Victoria Hall.

At their first meeting of the New Year, council approved a motion to move $25,000 previously approved for the study in the 2017 budget to the 2018 Capital Budget. This amount will match the required 50 per cent of funding for the study.

Janis A. Barlow and Associates have been contracted by the town to complete the report that will look into how Victoria Hall could potentially be reimagined and expanded on.

Some of these ideas include improved accessibility, creating a permanent gallery space for art, increasing the capacity to produce and present, expanding of washrooms and putting all ancillary space under one roof.

Director of Cultural Services Richard Poore said with Barlow’s extensive resume in undertaking feasibility studies with a number of other clients, along with her proposal brought forward to staff, she seemed a perfect fit.

“It was her overall approach to the task,” Poore said. “She clearly identified the study objectives…she’s taken a very collaborative and participatory planning process.”

The analysis officially commenced last week. Poore said the study was at first set to last 12 to 16 weeks, but will likely reach completion before this time frame. He said it will be a similar approach to the process revolving around Petrolia’s hospital, with strategic planning workshops and briefing sessions with committee members, staff and guests. Dates for these meetings will be scheduled in coming weeks.

“It’s really taking a holistic view of all the users, including the municipal staff and council, as well as all of the visual arts organizations,” he said. “It’s addressing it from a very broad perspective, and trying to narrow it down to a specific potential plan of action.”

Poore said the building they are in now was last renovated over 25 years ago, and while it did fulfill needs for some time, Petrolia has evolved and grown, and their facilities should, too. He said at this time they are maxed out for space, storage and personnel.

“It’s a fresh perspective, given today’s needs, but not just today’s needs…but really taking a look at what we are going to need down the line,” he said. “And that’s critical.”

One potential major addition that could be a game changer for Petrolia is a dedicated gallery space that is being looked into as part of the feasibility study.

It was in 2003 that the Victoria Hall Arts Advisory Committee was formed, putting on just three art shows per years. Since then, they’ve expanded to hold shows year round and became a committee of council.

Over the years their displays featuring local and other Canadian artists have been held in Petrolia’s council chambers and Victoria Hall’s lobby, but Poore said a dedicated gallery space for artists could be a benefit to the town. He said the feasibility study will look into exactly how such a space could impact the town.

“Most people would like to see a specified gallery space,” he said, adding that the study will determine how much space, how it would be lit, what kind of attendance they would see as well as the approximate cost.

While there are galleries already in Sarnia and Bright’s Grove, having a dedicated space could be a draw to theatre goers who come from out of town to see VPP productions. Poore said with other great galleries in existence, they will have to determine how Petrolia’s would fit into the bigger scheme of things.

“It would be a very good fit, to try and fit that into the same environment,” he said. “It’s valuable…it’s been identified as something to investigate.”

