The Town of Petrolia was selected as the 2017 winner of the Public Works Project of the Year by the Ontario Public Works Association. They are being recognized for their Mandaumin Reservoir replacement project, a multi-million dollar upgrade that saw two glass fused bolted steel water storage tanks installed.

The new tanks replaced a single concrete reservoir that had been in use for over 50 years, supplying water to the town of Petrolia, Enniskillen Township, Dawn-Euphemia and Oil Springs.

Mike Thompson, Director of Operations, said himself, Interim CAO Mandi Pearson and Mayor John McCharles will be heading to Mississauga on Jan. 25 to receive the award.

Thompson said receiving the award was a great honour for the town and is a great way to kick off the new year for mayor and council.

“The great thing about this project is we got funding from the government too, which is great.”

Petrolia’s CIMA Engineer applied for the award on behalf of Petrolia in the Disaster/Emergency Construction/Repair $2 - $10 million category. Thompson gave his thanks to CIMA and their contractor for making this possible.

This isn’t the first time the Town of Petrolia has been formally recognized by Ontario Public Works. They also received the 2013 award for Project of the Year in the small municipality category for their clocktower project.

mschilz@postmedia.com