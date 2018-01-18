The Petrolia Library is a building that’s hard to miss – the red brick building with circular turrets on each end and a tower in the middle came to life in 1903 and originally housed the train station. Inside was a ticket office, waiting rooms, an operator’s desk and baggage room.

The unique building served as Petrolia’s train station until 1937. In May of that year, it officially opened as Petrolia’s Public Library, leased to the town by the Canadian National Railway for an annual fee of $125. Later, in 1961, the CNR would sell the building to the town for $1.

Before the building housed the library, the Petrolia Lions Club had been working to ensure residents had access to books. This was because for many years, residents often had to purchase their own books if they wanted to access literature.

In 1933, the Petrolia Lions introduced a public library in the town, donating $50 to buy books and qualify for provincial grants. Locals also chipped in by donating books they had around their homes. Before the library had its own physical space, books were stored in the Union Gas office, a candy store and then Mrs. Sterne’s Flower Shop. Residents could sign out literature from these locations.

The cost of membership was $1, and by early 1934, they had over 400 members. The Lions Club continues their support of the library to this day, providing funding for children’s programs, events and even capital projects, including refinishing hardwood floors and the installation of an automatic door opener in 2015. The Town of Petrolia is also dedicated to sustaining the library.

Over the years they’ve seen upgrades to the building, including new carpeting, new shelving and making the space more open.

Today, library membership is free, and the Petrolia Library sees plenty of foot traffic throughout the day. The historic building has been preserved for the use of the library and is a key resource for the town. The Petrolia Library was also the first library in the county to have a computer system, which was introduced in the 1970s.

Branch Coordinator Kim Frijia said it also serves a social purpose these days; often students will come to the library over their lunch hour, and residents will gather to discuss different issues over coffee. While in the past the library had served as a research facility, one that offered a quiet space for reading, its purpose has evolved over time, and staff facilitated this.

“We saw an opportunity to connect people,” she said. “It’s not the kind of place where we shush people.”

Frijia said this was a hard transition for some people, but they wanted to make sure they could be a resource for everyone. They aim to be welcoming and diverse, a place for people of all ages that can help to end loneliness and encourage new friendships to blossom, especially during the isolating winter months.

“You can come here and read the paper, but we have so many other resources,” she said. “It’s not just about books anymore.”

Darlene Coke, Manager of Library Services for the County of Lambton, said libraries were considered to be ‘knowledge institutions’ for many years, but there has been a shift as society progresses.

“For a lot of years, knowledge was considered books,” she said. “With the advent of technology, libraries are becoming more about knowledge of more than just books.”

Coke said this could include learning about technology or learning how to make or do certain things. Besides offering a space for learning, libraries often serve as community hubs, especially in rural areas, offering a place for people to gather.

“Libraries serve as a valuable source of recreation as well, and it’s affordable to everyone and it’s accessible to everyone,” she said. “They serve a wide range of the population.”

It’s a space where book clubs meet, where they hold events like Pride Day and host presentations about an array of topics, including Indigenous history and mental health. Frijia said the Petrolia branch is the third busiest in the county, after downtown Sarnia and Lambton Mall Road.

“It’s a hub of a library,” she said. “We have really wonderful and dynamic staff.”

With the library offering up free resources, even online courses, the library is in many ways a source of empowerment for people. In a world where there are divides in terms of income, status and education, the library is a safe space that can be accessed by anyone.

“The library is a great equalizer in life,” Frijia said. “This is your library…it costs you nothing to come into the building…it’s more than just books, it’s about connection in the community.”

