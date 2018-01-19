The Petrolia Squires have been stripped of six points by the WOAA and fined after finding a long-time player had been playing ‘unsigned’ this season. This means the Squires have been eliminated from the Senior AA playoffs.

President Dave Connorrs confirmed the news in a post on Facebook, saying that a copy of each player’s card after being signed must be scanned and emailed to the league office before they step on the ice.

It seems that one of the player’s cards was missed during this process, which has led to their elimination.

“We are extremely upset as to why the league has decided to make this decision at this time,” Connors said in the post. “We will continue to strive to keep Senior Hockey alive in Petrolia.”