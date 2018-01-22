The Township of Warwick has approved their 2018 municipal budget, which will see over $2 million invested in capital projects and a 2.5 per cent tax hike for citizens.

This represents an increase of about $9.66 on a $100,000 home, and about $19.32 on a $200,000 home.

Mayor Todd Case said with a boost in money from their Waste Management landfill, taxes in Warwick have remained very reasonable. He noted that they are the lowest tax rate payers in all of the County of Lambton.

“We look at how many dollars it costs to run the township and what is needed by different departments,” he said. “We then take a look at what we can cut and what the real needs are…that’s how we arrive at the number.”

Case said the township is focusing on upgrading their infrastructure in 2018; some of these upcoming capital projects will include $1.8 million spent on roadways.

“That’s complete reconstruction, things like curbing, water, sewer, storm infrastructure,” he said. “There’s also a bridge replacement as part of that…so there’s an awful lot that’s being done on the infrastructure side as part of the budget.”

Case said they will also be installing a crosswalk on Nauvoo Road, on the main street of Watford, as well as purchasing of new equipment for roadway work.

“It’s a pretty lofty budget, with a lot of money being spent,” he said. “For a municipality of 4000 people, we’re spending a lot of money on capital work.”

Case noted that a reduction of about $90,000 from their grant received through the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund was not helpful for the township, but they aren’t the only small community who has seen cuts.

Case said while their tax hike may sound like a lot, for a township with a population of just under 4,000, he thought this number was fair for everyone.

“When you look at the tax increase of 2.5 per cent through the whole municipality, we’re only raising almost $49,000 in taxation,” he said. “It’s a pretty minimal amount of money in the grand scheme of things.”

Case said from an asset management standpoint, Warwick is on the right track. He said council and staff have worked to be fiscally responsible, so that the next people sitting in their chambers won’t have to worry about a lack of money in the bank. This means placing money into reserve accounts as well.

“The municipality is in really good financial shape,” he said. “We have a plan that goes into the next 10 to 20 years to keep Warwick that way.”

