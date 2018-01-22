Representatives from the YMCA were in Petrolia’s council chambers last Monday night to bring forth a proposal that aims to see the charity assume operations at the Oil Heritage District Community Centre.

The YMCA came to Petrolia last January with the idea to assume operations. Treasurer Rick Charlebois said they were actually a help to the town over a decade ago in designing the Centre, and were set to run it in the beginning, however, this decision was changed.

Several public consultations have been held since Petrolia made the announcement last fall.

The move would see the town retain ownership of the community centre, along with all of its assets, and is predicted to save Petrolia just over $517,000 over the next five years.

But Charlebois said it’s not just a benefit financially for the town, it also beneficial to the health of the community. He noted the YMCA’s objectives align with their plan to create a healthier town.

The YMCA forged its first municipal partnership in 2001 in Goderich, and have since done the same in several other communities.

Sean Dillon, Senior Manager of Business Development, said the YMCA’s aim is to be accessible to the community while increasing the sustainability of the centre. He said memberships will be affordable with financial assistance available for those who need it.

Dillon said they are hoping to expand on certain programs, specifically those for youth.

“We believe we can add value to recreation in Petrolia,” Dillon said during the presentation. “Youth space is really important, and more youth space needs to be created.”

And while some members of the public expressed concern over losing particular programs, Dillon assured that they would maintain existing relationships and popular seniors programming at the centre, including Boomers Extra.

Citizens also raised concerns over current employees and whether they will be losing jobs to YMCA employees. Dillon said they will be giving priority to those staff already there, however, some jobs could change, seeing an increase or decrease in hours as well as an adjustment of responsibilities.

“We don’t have a group of 50 extra staff members sitting in a closet in Sarnia,” Dillon joked. “We are relying on attracting staff in town…there are very competent individuals in the centre, we’re impressed by the staff there now.”

Some upgrades that will have to be made at the expense of the Town of Petrolia will include a new lifeguard chair, at a cost of $5,000, some door replacements, access gates for child safety as well as some signage.

The Town will also have to fork out a transition cost of $180,000 which will also help cover any loss of members at the Jerry McCaw Centre in Sarnia; this number also includes a contingency of $50,000, to cover any unanticipated expenses that may come up.

Charlebois said this transition fee is a flat fee. There are about 70 members from the area that may want to use facilities in Petrolia instead. However, Charlebois said this fee could be reduced if members don’t switch over.

Richard Poore said the YMCA’s approach has been cautious, underestimating revenue and overestimating expenses. He noted that the money that could be saved could then be allocated back into capital expenses.

The Centre has been running at an annual deficit of between $400,000 and $500,000.

Poore stressed that this move would be a contracting out of the operations, not a selling of the business.





mschilz@postmedia.com