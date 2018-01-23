Bear Creek Bridge located on Egremont Road in the Village of Warwick is set to undergo an environmental assessment after engineering inspections found deterioration with some bridge components.

Built in 1931 by the Department of Public Highways Ontario, the concrete bowstring arch bridge spans 18.64 meters over Bear Creek and consist of two lanes for traffic.

Glen Millar, Manager of Public Works, said the county inherited that road and bridge from the province in 1997.

“We do regular inspections on all of our structures, and we’ve noted the deterioration of that structure,” he said.

There are four options to be considered following the assessment – to repair the existing bridge, replace the bridge entirely, rehabilitation of the existing bridge, or leave as is.

Millar said there is nothing emergent about these repairs, and no danger is posed to those using the bridge now. Being a well-traveled county road, the bridge carries an average of 1600 vehicles a day.

“There is nothing safety critical at this point,” he said. “We’re really at the front end of the project, it’s just to kick off notice at this point.”

Millar said at this time they are unsure of an exact cost in rehabilitating or replacing the structure, but should have a better idea following their study. He noted that they are expecting to complete the assessment and get approvals over the course of 2018, with plans for works in 2019.

The environmental screening process will determine any impacts that the proposal could have, and how to mitigate those impacts. Consultation will be held with the public, First Nations communities, local municipalities, stakeholder and review agencies.

“We’re trying to get the word out about the project,” he said. “As we get some of our studies back in, there will public information with findings and options as we move forward.”

Public input and comments regarding the planning and design of the project are welcome. Millar said citizens can reach out to the project engineers until Feb. 16, by contacting B.M Ross and Associates Ltd. at 519-908-9564 or emailing Environmental Planner Kelly Vader at kvader@bmross.net.

