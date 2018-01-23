Warwick Township is scheduled to hold a meeting next month to discuss the next steps in their decision over what to do with Centennial Hall.

Mayor Todd Case said they have three options on the table for council to consider – to renovate the current Centennial Hall, to construct an addition onto the arena, or to build a brand new standalone community centre.

Originally built in the 1960s, an assessment of the 50-year-old structure found necessary updates would include firewalls, new kitchen facilities, and improvements to the building’s façade, totaling up to $525,000.

Case said they have had public consultation sessions as well as a survey over the last nine months in order to help the township in their decision-making process. He noted they also have dollars set aside in their 2018 budget to put towards prep work and potential engineering

The meeting on Feb. 8 will see council have a discussion over which model they intend to move forward with.

“We’re getting very close to making a decision,” he said. “We’re at the point where we have to look at the specific models, arrive at one and then get a real hard idea of what it’s going to cost us.”

IF YOU GO:

When: Feb. 8, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Hall