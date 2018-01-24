The Mandaumin Library may be one of the smallest libraries in Lambton County, but it packs a punch with deep roots in the community and a loyal patronage.

The building that houses the Mandaumin Library today wasn’t always it’s home, in fact, it had its start on just a few shelves and cupboards in the Presbyterian Church in 1915, after two local men, Tom McDonald and Henry Dunn, were given a load of free books from a nearby Baptist Sunday School in Bunyan.

Families could purchase a membership for $1 per year, and it had its first paid librarian by 1918.

It was also in Mandaumin where the county library system first got its legs in the 1930s. Moira Waghorne, the wife of the minister and member of the Mandaumin Library Board, alongside Dorothy Carlyle, head librarian at the Sarnia Library, conceptualized the Lambton County Library Co-operative, thought to be the first of its kind in the entire province.

This historic move saw community libraries pool their resources, sharing both funding and books. In 1935, with grants from both the county and province of $300 a piece, they purchased a trailer. Rev. Earle Waghorne’s car, a Model A Ford, was used to pull the ‘book wagon’, trading literature amongst libraries across the county.

In the mid-1950s, a condemned building that sat in Bluewater was purchased by the library for $250 and moved to Confederation Line and Mandaumin Road. With the help of volunteers, the small house was fixed up to become the new home of the Mandaumin Library.

Branch Co-ordinator Shirley Deelstra, who had her start at the Mandaumin Library in 1991, said for some years the library didn’t have a bathroom. If nature called, they had a key to the church just across the way where they could use the facilities.

There was also just one entrance, so for safety issues, they had a code word with the next door neighbours, who they would call in case of emergency.

“We worked there all on our own,” Deelstra recalled, adding they didn’t have student pages at the time.

For the Mandaumin Library, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing over the years.

The original building as well as the community hall sustained some major damage in 1976 after a 16-year-old boy broke in and set fire to the library. Newspaper headlines called Mrs. Joe Badduke, Mrs. Myrtle King and Mrs. Lois Elwood the ‘women’s bucket brigade’; the trio were credited with saving the burning structure.

The damage, worth about $2000, saw 200 of the 1000 books destroyed. This led to a major renovation for the small library in 1977, including new paneling, new shelving, new wiring and new carpets.

The Mandaumin Library later faced woes over a potential closure in 1990. With the announcement of an amalgamation, they were one of four libraries facing the chopping block in order to save some $27,000.

However, they were spared. In a Sarnia Observer article from July 13, 1991, former librarian Marion Elwood was quoted as saying ‘the circulation is good, good enough they didn’t close us down even though they had threatened it.”

The library remained in this tiny house up until July 1999, when they moved operations into the former Hillbilly Hall just next door, where the Mandaumin Library still stands today. The former library was torn down in March of 2000.

Deelstra said despite its small size, the library sees a number of people coming through their doors. On a Wednesday afternoon, a few boys play video games while others come and go to return or pick up a reserved book.

She said it’s a regular group of locals who use the Mandaumin Library, and they are loyal patrons of families who have been frequenting the shelves for years. Only open for 12 hours a week over four days, Deelstra said they never have a day with no visitors.

“There’s always traffic,” she said, adding that they also have special events or clubs that run on certain days.

Mandaumin is part of a network of 26 libraries, so if you can’t find what you’re looking for, they can always have it transferred there. Deelstra said the library serves as a sort of community hub, a place where people can spend time while being immersed in literature and culture, an important aspect of life.

“We’re not a huge region…and yet there’s support,” she said. “There’s a very loyal patronage of families who have always come to the Mandaumin Library…[they] want to make sure it stays open.”

Mandaumin Library is open Monday 4 p.m – 7p.m, Tuesday 9 a.m – 12 p.m, Wednesday 4 p.m – 7 p.m and Saturday 2 p.m – 5 p.m.

