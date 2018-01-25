The Town of Petrolia is being investigated by the Ombudsman of Ontario following a complaint about three closed municipal meetings that were held in 2017.

The meetings were held Sept. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 14.

Two were held in regard to former CAO Manny Baron and his ownership of property in Petrolia that was being used for municipal purposes. Baron resigned from his position in November.

The third meeting was in regard to a proposed partnership between the Sarnia-Lambton YMCA and the town-owned and operated Oil Heritage District Community Centre. Earlier this week, Petrolia town council agreed to a deal whereby the YMCA would operate the facility, with the town retaining ownership.

Mayor John McCharles said the Ombudsman has been conducting interviews with council members and municipal staff.

“They will go through what happened at those meetings,” he said. “It’s really not a major issue.”

McCharles said the meetings dealt with employees, including those of the community centre, something he said should not be made readily available to the public and should remain confidential.

“Because it’s a municipality, and because it’s sensitive information, it’s almost a requirement that we do have in-camera meetings,” McCharles said. “If this has anything to do with an employee or an identifiable individual… when it has to do with labour relations, those things must be in camera for protection of the employee.”

According to The Independent newspaper in Petrolia, it lodged the complaint with the Ombudsman’s office.

The Ontario Municipal Act allows municipal councils to hold in-camera meetings if the subject of the meeting is a personnel, property or legal issue.

Once the investigation is complete, the Ombudsman will decide whether Petrolia town council operated correctly.

The preliminary report will come to council – in a closed meeting – and a report will be released when the investigation comes to a close.

The report will be available for viewing online at https://ombudsman.ca/resources/reports-and-case-summaries/reports-on-investigations.