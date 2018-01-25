The Town of Petrolia is moving forward with plans to be a greener community.

A pair of level two electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in the municipal parking lot just east of Victoria Hall in April.

Town council has approved of an agreement with Koben Systems Inc., which has partnered with Bluewater Power to develop a network of electric vehicle charging stations across Ontario.

Mayor John McCharles said it’s a matter of looking ahead to the future. Electric cars aren’t very common today, but he said he expects more people to be driving them within several years.

“Give it a few years… we’ll have a lot more electric vehicles that will be coming to town,” he said. “It’s something to be on the cutting edge, we don’t want to be behind, we want to be ahead.”

McCharles said he hopes the charging stations could attract more people to make a stop in Petrolia and check out the shops and restaurants while their vehicle’s battery is recharged.

“It’s going to be a benefit to the town and it might be a drawing point,” he said.

The level two charging stations are capable of providing vehicles with a full charge within 45 and 120 minutes. The stations will feed from a panel adjacent to the parking lot. The hardware as well as installation is being paid through a grant from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

A report to council during Monday’s meeting outlined the cost of operating the GE Dura Double units – $113.75 per month for each unit, which covers cellular fees and network service fees. The town will also be responsible for covering hydro costs, which varies dependent on use.

To help offset those electricity costs, revenue will be shared ­– 87.5 per cent of the connection fee, which is five cents per minute, will be returned to the municipality.

