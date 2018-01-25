Storm Chasers star Joel Taylor reportedly died of a drug overdose while on board a cruise ship.

According to editors at TMZ, the 38-year-old was found dead in his cabin on Royal Caribbean ship Harmony of the Seas on Tuesday, just hours after he had allegedly taken party drug GHB.

FBI officials are now apparently investigating the circumstances of Taylor’s death, how the drugs got on board and who supplied them.

Sources tell the website that “drugs were flowing freely” among many of the partygoers on the night the TV star died, and as well as GBH, there were large quantities of cocaine and ecstasy found on board.

Taylor’s Storm Chasers co-star Reed Timmer broke the news of the star’s passing on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend,” he wrote next to photos of his late friend.