Extreme changes in temperature have had livestock farmers in Lambton County working overtime to keep their animals healthy.

Christina Hyatt, a sheep farmer in Enniskillen Township, said this has been her toughest season yet. She’s had some of her animals contract conditions at an accelerated rate, including illnesses she’s never seen before. She’s also experienced losses, something she said has impacted her emotionally.

“If you don’t catch them quickly after they’re born, you can lose them to the cold,” Hyatt said. “I’m noticing that both the babies and the mothers, I’m having different illnesses that I’ve never experienced before.”

This season Hyatt had to implement more medical care and use more heat lamps in her aftercare shelters. She’s also been putting dog coats on her lambs to give them an extra layer of warmth.

She started seep farming in 2015, and has a smaller flock of about 26 sheep.

When a lamb is born, they use most of their energy just trying to survive, and because they’ve expelled so much energy, they later experience ailments, Hyatt said.

“Sometimes we’ve had to blow-dry them when they’re born, sometimes they’ve had to come into the house for the night.”

Hyatt said she’s seen sheep with low glucose and calcium, and some of the mothers have experienced pregnancy toxemia, which is characterized by partial anorexia and depression.

“These are all things that can happen, but they are happening at an accelerated rate,” she said.

Oil Springs-based beef farmer Joe Dickenson said cows are designed for cold weather, and can thrive in the winter months. But what’s hard on them are big swings in temperature.

With temperatures dipping below -20 in early January and warming up in following weeks, Dickenson said he had to take precautions to keep the animals from contracting illnesses.

“When we have big wild swings like this, disease transfer is more likely,” he said. “The younger calves are more susceptible to some diseases, so we have to make sure things are as dry as possible.”

Dickenson said his biggest chore this winter has been keeping the water running; a frozen pipe can be a major blow. Dickenson said he’s also had to push his calving season back this year because of extreme weather.

“The little guys can’t handle the cold, they don’t have the reserves,” he said.

While calves are normally born in January, he said this year he expects to start calving in April or May. Dickenson said he did have one birth in January, and he keeps the calf in a warm barn.

Dickenson said because these animals are ruminants, with fermentation occurring in their stomachs, they produce more body heat. When there’s colder weather, they eat more to keep their body warm.

“They can handle pretty low temperatures and they can handle heat to an extent,” he said. “We want to make sure they have a nice dry area to lay down, so I’ll put out extra straw.”

Hyatt said that this season she’s seen ewes unable to feed all of their babies, and instead, she’s having to bottle-feed them, something she hasn’t had to do as much in the past.

She said the difficult season has had an emotional impact on her; when sheep are lambing, she and her husband would go out to the barn every two hours to check on the animals. Hyatt said her goal right now is to grow their flock, but the hard winter will have an impact on their coming year after losing some of the lambs.

“When you lose an animal due to hypothermia within that two-hour window, it’s very hard,” she said. “As a farmer, your primary job is to take care of these animals. To lose them that quickly after doing everything you can it, it’s devastating.”

