Lambton County’s famous groundhog, Oil Springs Ollie, will be joining Plympton-Wyoming Mayor Lonny Napper on Feb. 2 to predict whether we will be lucky enough to have an early spring, or another six weeks of winter.

The pair will be making their prediction at the Plympton-Wyoming Library.

“This will be an exciting morning as we anticipate whether Ollie sees hiw shadow and if we should expect more winter weather or an early spring,” Lise Babcock, Children’s Services Coordinator at Lambton County Library, said in a press release. “After Ollie makes his prediction, there will be time for talks on groundhogs, crafts and colouring.”

The educational presentation will be led by Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue, the Oil Springs based rehabilitation and education centre established by Peggy Jenkins.

This will be Oil Springs Ollie’s fifth Groundhog Day prediction. He is a permanent resident at Heaven’s Wildlife Rescue.

Those attending the presentation are encouraged to bring a small donation of any old or unwanted toys for the animals to play with in order to stay active during their time at the rehabilitation centre.

IF YOU GO:

When: Feb. 2, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Where: Plympton-Wyoming Library