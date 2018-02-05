Rick Charlebois is Petrolia’s new chief administrative officer and will assume that role March 5, it was announced Monday following an an-camera meeting of town council.

Charlebois has been Petrolia’s director of Corporate Services/Treasurer since 2013 and prior to that was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, retiring as a colonel after working in finance and with the Armed Forces’ supply chain.

The chartered professional accountant holds an MBA and also worked in the federal government, where he was assistant deputy minister of Corporate Service/Chief Financial Officer for the Public Service Commission of Canada.

Charlebois was one of 70 applicants.

“We are excited that Mr. Charlebois has accepted the position, he has proved invaluable as a member of our senior administrative team,” Mayor John McCharles said in a press release. “I believe that as CAO, he will continue to show incredible leadership and initiative.”

His appointment follows the resignation in November of Manny Baron.