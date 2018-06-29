Petrolia Topic’s last issue on July 11

The Petrolia Topic will cease publication with its July 11 issue, one of six community newspapers in Ontario and Alberta to close following a June 26 announcement by Postmedia Network Inc.

The Topic, formerly known as The Advertiser-Topic, has been published since December 1918 when the former Petrolia Advertiser and Canadian Oil Journal was amalgamated with the Petrolia Topic.

The Advertiser’s roots go back to the late 1860s; the Topic’s roots go back to the early 1870s.

The Topic’s final print and online edition will be July 11 and refund cheques will be mailed to print subscribers.

